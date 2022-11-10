10Sports Blitz Players of the Week: Week Eight

Anderson County's Eli Braden and Wartburg Central's Lawson Swint land in the spotlight.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Anderson County wide receiver Eli Braden and Wartburg Central safety Lawson Swint have landed in the spotlight as 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week following impressive showings in week eight.

Offensive player of the week Eli Braden made the most of his touches in the Mavericks' win against Gibbs. He recorded over 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just five catches as Anderson County improved to 8-0.

The senior doesn't plan to take his football career beyond high school, so his goals are pretty straightforward.

"I want to win a state championship. That's a big one," Braden said. "I just want to have fun with the team, coaches, everyone."

Defensive player of the week Lawson Swint was a ball hawk in Wartburg's win over Jellico. He came away with four interceptions and 11 tackles in the victory, but he said it's all in a day's work.

"I just sit back there and look at the quarterback," Swint said. "He'd look one way and I'd just go get the ball when he threw it. Nothing to it, really."

Anderson County is on a bye this week, but Wartburg will go on the road against Rockwood.