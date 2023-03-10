10Sports Blitz: Week 7 Players of the Week

Two Gibbs players earned Player of the Week honors after impressive performances in week seven. Running back Boone Brockwell and linebacker Brady Hughes.

Week 7 of high school football is all wrapped up. This means two new players have been named 10Sports Players of the Week. It's the second sweep of the season, coming from Gibbs High School.

Boone Brockwell stood out with an impressive performance on offense. The senior running back had 18 rushes for 298 yards and six touchdowns.

Brockwell broke the school record for most touchdowns scored in a single game. Earlier in the season, the standout scored five touchdowns in a single matchup, so breaking the record just a few weeks later, he said, was special.

"I'm gonna be in the record books at Gibbs High School forever, and that's cool to see," Brockwell said.

His family, teammates, and coaches were excited for him as well.

"All my teammates also wanted me to get it done. We were in the fourth quarter with nine minutes left, and I had five touchdowns," Brockwell said. "Everyone wanted to see me succeed."

Over on the defense, Brady Hughes is another Eagle having success on this Gibbs team.

The junior linebacker totaled ten tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the 56-28 win against Campbell County.

Hughes is a leader on the Gibbs defense, so bringing in those stats makes him hungry to achieve more every time he steps on the field.

"Getting the stats, getting the recognition, it just shows that your hard work is paying off," Hughes said. "We're just dedicated this year, a lot of people have stepped up."

The Eagles are 5-1 so far this season with their only loss coming from Halls in week two.