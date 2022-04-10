10Sports Blitz: Week 7 Players of the Week

Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez and Campbell County linebacker Will Lester are this week's winners.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anderson County quarterback Walker Martinez and Campbell County linebacker Will Lester are the 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week after their performances in week seven.

Martinez went 15 of 21 with 327 yards and four touchdowns in the Mavericks' win over Carter last Friday. He did all of that in the first half.

He credited his teammates for his success.

"It was my receivers and offensive line," Martinez said. "They kept me up all game. My receivers made several yards after the catch, I wasn't even doing the hard part. They were just doing it for me."

Lester had 23 tackles in his team's win over Clinton last Thursday. He said his career high prior to this was 15 tackles. He was surprised he had that many.

"It's just crazy, I didn't think I had that many tackles," he said. "To me out there playing it didn't seem like it. The game is going on so quickly. I didn't really realize it. After you go home and watch the game you're like, 'Man I guess they really had that many.'"