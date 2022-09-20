10Sports Blitz: Week Five Players of the Week

McMinn County quarterback Caden Hester and Webb linebacker Cooper Cameron take home the accolades this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McMinn County senior quarterback Caden Hester and Webb junior linebacker Cooper Cameron earn player of the week honors at the halfway point of the high school football regular season.

Hester began the season at wide receiver but stepped into the quarterback role in week three to fill in for an injury. In Friday's win against Howard Tech, Hester ran for 147 yards on just four rushing attempts and scored a touchdown on all four carries. He was also 6-of-8 passing with 96 yards.

He was ready to step into the quarterback role because being a versatile player is something he's used to.

"Somebody gave me this nickname, 'Swiss Army Knife,' because I play like nine positions. I play safety, holder, quarterback. I play everywhere," Hester said. "All you have to do is pay attention and you can play any position on the field."

Cooper Cameron is the second Webb linebacker to be featured as 10Sports Blitz Defensive Player of the Week this season.

Cameron was all over the field in the Spartans' victory against CAK with 17 tackles, including ten solo tackles. He felt like that game was the best effort he's had.

"I've had better stats games, but in terms of stopping offense as a team, I think that's the best game I've ever played," Cameron said. "I was trying to get to the ball as fast as I can and take away any chance of them wanting to keep playing."

McMinn County hosts East Hamilton in its week six battle, while Webb is on a bye week.