10Sports Blitz: Week Four Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A pair of juniors ran the table to win 10Sports Blitz Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week for week four. Clinton running back Jawan Goins took home the offensive honor, while the defensive nod went to Cocke County defensive end Carson Goins.

Goins made the most of every rush he had in Clinton's win against Cherokee. He ran the ball only six times, but tallied a new career-high 150 yards along with two touchdowns.

The Alcoa transfer was quick to credit the offensive line in front of him.

"I really appreciate how the line blocked," Goins said. "I was looking at it on film. They did a really good job blocking."

Hopson is in his first year with Cocke County following two years at Jefferson County.

He says his new teammates already feel like family, and he's been quick to make an impact for the Fighting Cocks. Hopson recorded eight tackles in their win against Seymour on Friday, including six tackles for loss, three-and-a-half sacks and a forced fumble.

Hopson said his speed is what makes him most effective as an edge rusher.

"I'm fast off the ball, so a lot of the lineman can't guard me," Hopson said. "I'm just quick. That's my favorite part, being faster than the other person."

Goins and Clinton host Powell on Friday, while Hopson and Cocke County will travel to Halls.