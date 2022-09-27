10Sports Blitz: Week Six Players of the Week

Sunbright's Gavin Crady and Heritage's Kamron Moats earn honors following impressive showings.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunbright running back Gavin Crady and Heritage defensive back Kamron Moats are taking home 10Sports Blitz following impressive week six performances.

Crady put up eye-popping numbers in the Tigers' win over Jellico on Friday. He tallied a whopping 332 yards on 40 carries and five touchdowns. He also went 3-for-5 passing for 50 yards, a touchdown and two two-point conversions.

"It makes me feel amazing," he said about winning Player of the Week. "I've never won it before. I want to play college somewhere so I try to give it everything I've got."

On the defensive side, Moats was pivotal for the Heritage defense in a 55-0 shutout over Seymour. He totaled two interceptions as the Mountaineers got back to a .500 record, and he said the consistent play is all about having the right mentality.

"I feel like the most important thing was our coaches giving us the great mindset," he said. "My main focus, to be honest, is to help my defensive line, make tackles on the run plays and give the ball back to our offense."