10Sports Blitz: Week Two Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of sophomores land in the spotlight this week! WBIR's week two players of the week are Campbell County quarterback Landen Hensley and Coalfield defensive end Eli Justice.

Hensley is in his first year as the Cougars' starting quarterback. In just his second career start, he threw for 364 yards and matched a school record with seven touchdowns in Campbell County's win against Heritage.

Coalfield sophomore Eli Justice didn't know he was starting until the first week of the regular season but has flourished as an edge rusher. In the Yellow Jackets' win against Scott in week two, Justice recorded six tackles, including four tackles for loss and three sacks.