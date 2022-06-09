10Sports Blitz: Week Three Players of the Week

South-Doyle quarterback Nolan Brang and McMinn County defensive tackle Aiden Wilson are WBIR's standout performers for week three.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of seniors sweep the 10Sports Blitz Player of the Week accolades for week three! South-Doyle quarterback Nolan Brang and McMinn County senior defensive tackle Aiden Wilson land in the spotlight following impressive performances.

Brang earns Offensive Player of the Week honors on the heels of a 316 passing yard, five touchdown outing in the Cherokees' win against Scott. He reached that total with only 12 completions, and threw zero interceptions. He was quick to credit his team for the success.

"It's my job to get [the ball] in my receivers' hands and let them do some work with it," Brang said. "They just kind of made my job easy, getting open and getting the ball to them."

Wilson recorded 16 total tackles in Friday's win against Rhea County, including 11 solo tackles and a tackle for loss. He leads a McMinn County defense that has held its opponents to under seven points per game.

The senior moved from defensive end to defensive tackle this season, and put on 15 pounds during the summer to prepare for his new spot. His new role is all about being ready to get physical on every play.

"You have to know that you're going to get hit," Wilson said. "If you're not more physical than [your opponent], then you're not going to win any reps."

South-Doyle hosts Bearden on Friday night, while McMinn County will travel to Bradley Central.