KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker: Ma'Khi Anderson, Central

The Central running back came up big for the Bobcats especially in the passing game. Anderson had 125 receiving yards including an 83-yard game-winning touchdown. Central will host West in the semifinals.

David's Sticker: Holden Willis, Greenback

The Mr. Football Finalist is cruising for Greenback. He pulled in 11 catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the Cherokees' 35-0 win over Oliver Springs.Greenback will host South Pittsburgh in the semifinals.

Louis' Sticker: Isaiah Mattress and Jai Hundley, West

The two running backs combined for 220 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and set the tone early for West's 31-14 win against Powell. West will travel to Central for the semifinals.

