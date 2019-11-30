KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker: Ethan Ensley, Drew Crowder, Mayville

Maryville shut out Oakland who led the state with 55.4 points per game in the regular season. Ensley recorded a sack for a safety and made numerous plays in the Oakland backfield. Crowder had two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Mayville will play Ravenwood in the 6A Title Game in Cookeville.

David's Sticker: Central Defense

West averaged a little more than 35 points per game this season, but the Central defense came to play, shutting out the Rebels for the first time this season. The Bobcats will play Summit in the 5A Title Game in Cookeville.

Louis' Sticker: Holden Willis, Greenback

The Mr. Football Finalist scored three touchdowns in Greenback's 27-26 win against South Pitt, two in the air and one on the ground. Willis has 8 catches for 183 yards. Greenback will play Lake County in the 1A Title Game in Cookeville.