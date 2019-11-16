KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker: Trey Boswell, Oliver Springs and Ronald Jackson, Alcoa

Patrick gave out two stickers on Friday, the first going to Oliver Springs' Trey Boswell. Boswell had 100 yards and 3 scores on the night for the Bobcats in the team's 29-0 win against Cloudland. They're going to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011. Ronald Jackson had a 60-yard touchdown run and a punt return touchdown for Alcoa in the Tornadoes' 58-0 win against Gatlinburg-Pittman.

David's Sticker: Terrell Brown, South-Doyle

Brown did it all for South-Doyle in the 28-12 win against Daniel Boone: 105 receiving yards, a touchdown, 11 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble. The Cherokees will host South-Doyle in the quarterfinals.

Louis' Sticker: Dakota Fawver, Braden Gaston, Central

The quarterback and wide receiver played big for the Bobcats in the 49--7 win against Gibbs. Fawver was 15/18 for 279 yards and 5 touchdowns. Gaston had 129 total yards with 4 touchdowns (3 in the air, 1 on the ground). Central will travel to face South-Doyle in the quarterfinals.

