Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz" We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Helmet sticker: Thomas Harper, Karns - Harper had three touchdowns in a Beaver win against Scott. His highlight reel scores are a big reason he's committed to play at Oklahoma State.

Chierstin's Helmet sticker: Lane Lee, Oliver Springs - Back to back defensive touchdowns for Lee in an Oliver Springs: blocking a punt and adding a pick-six with a 36-yard return.

Louis' Helmet sticker: Union County Football - For the first time in Patriots history, Union County has won four games in a season. It came after a 50-14 win against Hancock County. Congrats Union County.

