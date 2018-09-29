Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz" We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Helmet sticker: Keondre Jarmon, Catholic - The freshman running back rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-12 win over Rhea County.

Chierstin's Helmet sticker: Josh Moore, Wartburg Central - Moore went 11-16 passing for 214 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs 40-8 win over Cumberland Gap.

Louis' Helmet sticker: Chris Stevenson and Isaiah Ligon, Austin-East - The pair of Roadrunners combined for four touchdowns including one on defense while Austin-East celebrated the school's 50th anniversary.

