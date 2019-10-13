KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee snapped a four-game SEC losing streak and a six-game losing streak against FBS opponents with a 20-10 win over Mississippi State Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

10Sports Anchor Patrick Murray takes you through the big storylines from the win and looks ahead to what's next for Tennessee in the WBIR 10Sports Podcast. Is a bowl game back on the table for the Vols? They're 2-4 with six games left and next up is a trip to Tuscaloosa to take on no. 1 Alabama.

