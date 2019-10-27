KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols have finally vanquised arch nemesis Will Muschamp. Tennessee had lost its first seven games against Muschamp until Saturday when Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols took down South Carolina 41-21 with a dominant second half.

Listen to the 10Sports Podcast below where sports anchor Patrick Murray talks you through the big storylines from the game including: JAUAN JENNINGS STARTS AT QUARTERBACK, Jarrett Guarantano's redemption, special teams big plays and the Vols' bowl game chances.