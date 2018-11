10Sports Anchors Patrick Murray and Louis Fernandez review Tennessee football's first season under Jeremy Pruitt. Listen to the 10Sports Podcast below or download on iTunes here.

Among the topics:

-were expectations met?

-biggest strength/biggest weakness

-was the pass protection as bad as it seemed?

-who will be the next offensive coordinator?

-how many players will transfer this offseason?

-recruiting - early signing period is a few weeks away

