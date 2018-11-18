The Vols lost to Missouri on senior day, 50-17 and now will need to beat Vanderbilt on the road in the regular season finale to earn a bowl bid.

Listen to the 10Sports Podcast below or download on iTunes here.

Among the topics:

-Guarantano hurt/Chyrst plays QB

-Vols run game struggles

-why UT defense couldn't stop Missouri's balanced attack

-Vols vs. Vandy matchup with bowl game on the line

-Jeremy Pruitt's Vol Walk pep talk

-onside kicks

-senior day - no seniors running through the T?

