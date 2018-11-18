The Vols lost to Missouri on senior day, 50-17 and now will need to beat Vanderbilt on the road in the regular season finale to earn a bowl bid.
Listen to the 10Sports Podcast below or download on iTunes here.
Among the topics:
-Guarantano hurt/Chyrst plays QB
-Vols run game struggles
-why UT defense couldn't stop Missouri's balanced attack
-Vols vs. Vandy matchup with bowl game on the line
-Jeremy Pruitt's Vol Walk pep talk
-onside kicks
-senior day - no seniors running through the T?
