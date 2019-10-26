KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker - Elijah Young, South-Doyle

Young has gotten a bunch of these helmet stickers, but he just keeps earning them. This time in a huge game against Central, Young had 30 carries for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

David's Sticker - Jake Parris, Halls

Halls picked up its sixth win of the season on Friday, Jake Parris was a big reason why: Parris added five touchdowns against Sevier County in the 49-14 win.

Louis' Sticker - Ahmaudd Sankey, Alcoa

Sankey only played in the first half, but dominated when he was on the field, taking seven carries for 143 yards and four touchdowns. The Tornadoes win there