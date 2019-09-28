KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's sticker: Isiah Cox, Alcoa

The wide receiver had a few big plays in Alcoa's 49-0 win against Tyner Academy, including a 98-yard touchdown reception and a punt return touchdown.

David's sticker: Holden Willis, Greenback

Willis has been on an absolute TEAR this season, the 51-7 win over Lenoir City was no exception. Willis netted about 200 yards receiving with four touchdowns on the day.

Louis' sticker: Collin Shannon, Sevier County

Shannon was huge in the overtime win against William Blount. The sophomore quarterback threw for 411 yards and had six touchdowns in the road win, plus had the tying touchdown in overtime.