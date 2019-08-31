KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker: Bailor Hughes, Powell

Powell came back to beat Anderson County and Bailor Hughes played a big role. He made plays on both sides of the ball, coming away with two interceptions and a rushing touchdown.

David's Sticker: Troy Davis, Gibbs

Troy Davis played big for Gibbs in its 41-23 win against Seymour. Davis finished 212 rushing yards and four total touchdowns - three of them on the ground and one of them with his arm.

Louis' Sticker: Elijah Young, South-Doyle

The Cherokees are 2-0 and Elijah Young is a big reason why. Young has looked explosive every time he's touched the ball this season. In the 61-7 win against Grace Christian Academy, Young ran the ball just 13 times for 213 yards, three touchdowns, plus he blocked a punt on special teams.