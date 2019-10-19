KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker - Elijah Young, South-Doyle

What more can we say about Elijah Young? This time he ran for 302 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries. That's about 20 yards per carry. He also added two catches for 56 yards a score. South-Doyle beat Halls 49-21.

Louis' Sticker - T.J. Holmes, Anderson County

T.J. Holmes ran for 222 yards and five touchdowns in the Mavericks 47-15 against Chattanooga Central. After losing to Powell in August, Anderson County has won six straight games.

