KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Patrick's Sticker: Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian

Riggs threw for 378 yards and five passing touchdowns in the road win against Chattanooga Christian. The Rams have won five straight games, moving to 6-1 this season.

David's Sticker: Isaiah Ligon, Austin-East

Isaiah Ligon had a career night against previously undefeated Gatlinburg-Pittman, rushing for 279 yards and three touchdowns on the ground while adding a punt return score early in the second half. After starting the season 0-2, the Roadrunners have gone on a 5-1 run since with the only loss coming to Greeneville.

Louis' Sticker: Cade Chambers, Maryville

The Maryville quarterback threw for 240 passing yards and three touchdowns, plus 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a big region win over Bradley Central. The Rebels are still undefeated.

