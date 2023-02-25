No. 11 Tennessee dominates South Carolina, 85-45

Josiah-Jordan James returned after missing the last four games due to injury and led the team with 18 points.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball dominated South Carolina 85-45 on Saturday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The No. 11 Vols were without forward Julian Phillips for the fourth straight game due to a hip flexor and guard Tyreke Key missed this game with an ankle sprain.

Tennessee jumped out to a 17-5 lead with 13:03 left in the first half. Zakai Zeigler scored 8 points during that span, including a couple of three-pointers. Josiah-Jordan James made a three-pointer too, which was moments after he checked into a game for the first time after missing four games due to an ankle sprain.

The Gamecocks went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 17-13. James and Uros Plavsic responded. James sunk a three-pointer, Plavsic scored on a layup, James scored on a jump shot and then Plavsic scored inside again.

Tennessee stretched the lead back out to 11 points, up 26-15 with 7:33 left in the half.

The Vols led 38-26 at halftime. James led the way with 10 points while Zeigler and Plavsic had 8 points each.

Tennessee jumped out to a 21-point lead after Olivier Nkamhoua dunk a jumper to make it 51-30 with 15:20 left in the game. On the possession before that, Jonas Aidoo threw down an alley-oop dunk with the lob coming from Zeigler.

UT got up 27 points following a Jahmai Mashack three-pointer with 8:55 left in the second half, leading 61-34. Tennessee got up by as many as 40 points in the win.

James finished with 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting in his return from injury. Zeigler recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists.