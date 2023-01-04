Knoxville teen golfer Jake Sheffield wins Drive, Chip & Putt National Championship

The 14-year-old Maryville High School golfer took home the top prize at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — 14-year-old Knoxville golfer Jake Sheffield took first place at the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday afternoon.

Sheffield finished second in the drive portion of the competition and earned a top-five finish in the chip and putt rounds to earn the most overall points out of the ten participants in the boys' 14-15 age group.

The 9th-grader is homeschooled but plays golf for Maryville High School and earned a spot in the national finals with a top finish in a regional qualifier at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Sheffield was one of two Tennessee natives to win the national title at this year's Drive, Chip & Putt finals, joining Nashville's Knox Mason, who won the boys' 7-9 championship.