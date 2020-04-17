KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As coronavirus spread, several events in Knoxville and in other cities are being pushed back. Now, the USA Cycling National Championships are joining the list.

The 2020 USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships were originally scheduled for June 18, before officials postponed them due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. They have not announced a new date for the event.

USA Cycling officials also announced that it would extend its suspension of all issued permits for canceled and postponed events. They are working with event organizers and stakeholders to develop guidelines on how to keep attendees, participants and volunteers safe during scheduled events.

