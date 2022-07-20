PREVIEW: Tennessee at 2022 SEC Media Days

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, defensive back Trevon Flowers and wide receiver Cedric Tillman will speak with reporters on Thursday.

ATLANTA — It's the unofficial start of the college football season. "Talking season" is well underway at the 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia.

The annual SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday. Tennessee will take the podium at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

It's Josh Heupel's second SEC Media Days as Tennessee head coach. Joining Heupel in Atlanta are quarterback Hendon Hooker, defensive back Trevon Flowers and wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

On Monday, Hooker and Tillman were named to the preseason watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award. The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Hooker and Tillman are expected to be Tennessee's top, go-to, quarterback to receiver tandem in 2022. Both Hooker and Tillman are redshirt seniors.

Hooker set the single-season program records for completion percentage and passer rating. He led the SEC and ranked third nationally in passer rating in 2021. Hooker totaled 3,557 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns with just three interceptions last season.

Preseason camp begins for Tennessee on Monday, August 1.