First three kickoff times of the 2022 season revealed for Tennessee Football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football will start the 2022 season on September 1 at 7 p.m. They will kickoff against Ball State in Neyland Stadium. On Thursday, officials revealed the next two kickoff times.

On September 10, Tennessee will play in the second straight year of the Johnny Majors Classic, playing against ACC champion Pittsburgh. It will be broadcast on ABC, marking the first time Tennessee appeared on the network since 2016 when they played against Virginia Tech at The Battle at Bristol.

The kickoff for the Johnny Majors Classic will be at 3:30 p.m. eastern time on Heinz Field.

Then, on September 17, the Vols will return to Neyland Stadium for a game that will only be broadcast on digital platforms — ESPN+ and SEC Network+. They will play against Akron, and the game will start at 7 p.m.

Officials said they would continue announcing the remaining game times and networks they will be broadcast on during the selection process.