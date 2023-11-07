2023 MLB All-Star Game: Date, Time, How to Watch, Starting Lineups for 93rd midsummer classic

SEATTLE — The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The rosters are finalized, the starters and lineups have been announced and now it’s time for the fun and pageantry of the midsummer classic.
The festivities begin at 8 PM ET and will air on Fox.
The National League has not won an All-Star Game since 2012 but they won it decisively, 8-0. AL starter Justin Verlander, then of the Tigers, surrendered five runs in the first inning and the NL did not look back.
In last year’s game, the American League won 3-2 thanks to home runs by Byron Buxton and Giancarlo Stanton, who ended up winning the All-Star MVP. Both of the players will not be in the game this time around.
This year, there are 31 first-time All-Stars with 17 from National League. And 10 of the 17 National League pitchers who were selected by MLB are first timers.
Starting lineups
American League
Marcus Semien, Rangers, 2B
Shohei Ohtani, Angels, DH
Randy Arozarena, Rays, LF
Corey Seager, Rangers, SS
Yandy Díaz, Rays, 1B
Adolis García, Rangers, RF
Austin Hays, Orioles, CF
Josh Jung, Rangers, 3B
Jonah Heim, Rangers, C
P: Gerrit Cole, Yankees
National League
Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Braves
Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers
Mookie Betts, CF, Dodgers
J.D. Martinez, DH, Dodgers
Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals
Luis Arraez, 2B, Marlins
Sean Murphy, C, Braves
Corbin Carroll, LF, Diamondbacks
Orlando Arcia, SS, Braves
P: Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
American League Reserves:
Salvador Pérez, Royals
Adley Rutschman, Orioles
Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
Wander Franco, Rays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays
José Ramirez, Guardians
Yordan Alvarez, Astros
Aaron Judge, Yankees
Luis Robert Jr., White Sox
Mike Trout, Angels
Kyle Tucker, Astros
Brent Rooker, A’s
Trout and Judge won’t be playing due to injury and were replaced on the roster.
National League Reserves:
Elias Diaz, Colorado
Will Smith, Dodgers
Ozzie Albies, Braves
Pete Alonso, Mets
Matt Olson, Braves
Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks
Austin Riley, Braves
Dansby Swanson, Cubs
Swanson will not be playing as he’s dealing with a heel contusion.
American League Pitchers:
Félix Bautista, Orioles
Yennier Cano, Orioles
Luis Castillo, Mariners
Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
Gerrit Cole, Yankees
Nathan Eovaldi, Rangers
Carlos Estévez, Angels
Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays
Sonny Gray, Twins
Kenley Jansen, Red Sox
George Kirby, Mariners
Pablo López, Twins
Michael Lorenzen, Tigers
Shane McClanahan, Rays
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Jordan Romano, Blue Jays
Framber Valdez, Astros
National League Pitchers:
David Bednar, Pirates
Corbin Burnes, Brewers
Alex Cobb, Giants
Alexis Díaz, Reds
Camilo Doval, Giants
Bryce Elder, Braves
Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
Josiah Gray, Nationals
Josh Hader, Padres
Mitch Keller, Pirates
Craig Kimbrel, Phillies
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
Kodai Senga, Mets
Justin Steele, Cubs
Spencer Strider, Braves
Marcus Stroman, Cubs
Devin Williams, Brewers
So will the American League win again or will the National League break their decade-long losing streak? Watch tonight to find out!