Three Vols named to 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team

Alabama and Georgia placed 14 players on the team, and LSU placed 11 representatives.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee Football players were named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team on Tuesday.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Bru McCoy landed second-team honors. He started all 12 games that he played in and ranked second on the team, totaling 52 catches for 667 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 12.8 yards per catch on the team.

Senior offensive guard Javontez Spraggins and senior center Cooper Mays rounded out the Tennessee selections on the third team. The duo is returning with 49 combined starts between them. Both were also preseason All-SEC third-team selections.

May started all 13 games at the center during the 2022 season and did not allow a sack in the final five games of the year. Spraggins was one of the top offensive linemen in the SEC last year, starting all 13 games at right guard while paving the way for the nation's top scoring and total offense.