25% capacity will be permitted in NCAA men's basketball tournament

Physical distancing policies will be observed and masks will be required at all games.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Good news if you're a college basketball fan.

The NCAA announced Friday that it will allow up to 25 percent capacity at every round of this year's men's NCAA tournament, including the Final Four.

Physical distancing policies will be observed and masks will be required.

The Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, preceded by earlier rounds at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, plus Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Assembly Hall will allow 500 spectators to attend games held there, Indiana University said.

Selection Sunday is set for March 14, with the Final Four taking place April 3 and 5.

