LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Tennessee team knows how to have fun on a road game. The team's Settlers of Catan skills are legendary, but even when Catan gets to be too much, the Vols turn to a classic: Mario Kart.
WBIR Sports reporter Louis Fernandez challenged Tennessee senior Brad Woodson to a couple of quick races. Check out the video to see how things went (SPOILER ALERT: Louis is very rusty).
Hot off the press: Tennessee basketball Sweet Sixteen shirts are on sale now
