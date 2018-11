4-star quarterback prospect Harrison Bailey announced his commitment to play football for Tennessee on Thursday afternoon.

The No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the country, Bailey is set to join the Vols as part of the 2020 class. From Marietta, Georgia, the 6'4" 217 pound player is the first quarterback to commit to the 2020 class for Tennessee, the top commitment overall for the Vols in that class as well.

Bailey has received offers from 20 teams, including Michigan and Alabama.

© 2018 WBIR