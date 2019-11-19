NASHVILLE, Tenn — And then there were five.
5 local players were recognized throughout the nine classifications of Tennessee football, including the "Kicker of the Year" category, as finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Finalists.
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
The following is the list of finalists with the local players highlighted in bold text.
2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon
Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg
Holden Willis, Greenback
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Donoven McCallister, Upperman
James Moore, Stratford
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Will McDonald, Livingston Academy
Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Spencer Briggs, Gallatin
Ja’sean Parks, Beech
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven
Conner Murphy, Blackman
Lincoln Pare, Houston
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Elijah Howard, Baylor
Jabari Small, Briarcrest
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Luke Akers, Ravenwood
Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa