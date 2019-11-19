NASHVILLE, Tenn — And then there were five.

5 local players were recognized throughout the nine classifications of Tennessee football, including the "Kicker of the Year" category, as finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Finalists.

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

The following is the list of finalists with the local players highlighted in bold text.

2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon

Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg

Holden Willis, Greenback

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cooper Baugus, Peabody

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Terry Wilkins, Fairley

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Donoven McCallister, Upperman

James Moore, Stratford

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Will McDonald, Livingston Academy

Ty Youngblood, Greeneville

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Spencer Briggs, Gallatin

Ja’sean Parks, Beech

Elijah Young, South-Doyle

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven

Conner Murphy, Blackman

Lincoln Pare, Houston

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Austin Hill, ECS

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

Nick Semptimphelter, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Elijah Howard, Baylor

Jabari Small, Briarcrest

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest