Five-star point guard Josiah James inked his National Letter of Intent with the Vols and plans to enroll at UT as a freshman in the summer of 2019.

The top prospect in the state of South Carolina for the class of 2019, James is also the highest-rated prospect to sign with UT since current Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris signed with the Vols back in 2009.

The 6-7, 200-pound guard has helped lead Porter-Guad to three state titles and was also a member of the United States' team that won gold at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

"Josiah has a great disposition as a true point guard to lead," Barnes said. "We think he'll fit right into our culture and what we're trying to do. He's already made a great connection with our current players, so much so that it almost feels like he's been with us for a while. He's a guy that we expect to make an immediate contribution and that we'll look to, even as a young player, to bring some leadership qualities to our program."

READ MORE: Local prospect Drew Pember out of Bearden High School also signed his National letter of Intent with the Vols.

© 2018 WBIR