The big week for Tennessee football recruiting just keeps on going: 5-star outside linebacker Terrence Lewis announced his commitment to UT on Thursday afternoon.

The 247Sports Composite rankings list Lewis as a top 10 player in the country as well as the No. 1 prospect at his position.

It's the second commitment of the day for the Vols, the No. 1 junior college running back, Tiyon Evans from Hutchinson Community College, announced he would join the Vols for the Class of 2021 as well.

Tennessee now has 15 commitments for the Class of 2021 and in just a few short days, has risen from just inside the top 20, to the No. 4 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports.