OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — South Knoxville's success in creating an abundance of new bike trails is inspiring a local non profit to try something similar in Oak Ridge.

The Clinch Valley Trail Alliance is hoping to turn greenbelt space in Oak Ridge into a mountain biking and hiking Mecca.



“My hope is right here you would see a cut in to a trail system along this bank,” Colin Colverson, a mountain bike enthusiast and a member of the Clinch Valley Trail Alliance, said.

Colin Colverson has come up with a big plan for this space that's basically in his backyard. The greenbelt is located between California Ave, East Drive and the East Village.



“We'd like to put a roughly five mile long series of trails in this space,” Colverson said.



From beginner to expert mountain bike trails, Colverson started the Greenbelt Pilot Project with the Clinch Valley Trail Alliance. They hope to create miles of trails in the middle of Oak Ridge.



“Our goal is to improve this community and give it one more asset for people to want to live, work and play here,” Colverson said.



“I eventually want to increase my distance that I'm doing each day,” Steven Fleming, a new mountain biker, said.



Steven Fleming said these new trails will add a new element to his bike route.

"With that trail opening up I'll be able to make a loop through Oak Ridge without hitting most of the turnpike, so that will almost double my route that I do each day when I do come out," Fleming said.



Clinch Valley Trail Alliance members said they've received a little negative feedback. Some said it will impact wildlife, bring unwanted visitors to the neighborhood or create congestion on this road.



“The concerns they have are the same concerns I would have if I wasn't familiar with the idea. We haven’t found any research that shows mountain biking impacts wildlife,” Colverson said.



Another possible concern Colverson wants to make clear is that this will all be possible through private funds and won't cost the tax payer anything.

The next step for the non-profit is to go to the zoning commission, then back to city council to address any concerns they may have.

If you want to give your input on the new trails, click this link.

If it all goes as planned they hope to start by construction late summer or early fall.