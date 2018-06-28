Friends, family and fans gathered at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday to honor the life of the Voice of the Vols, John Ward.

The celebration lasted a little more than two hours, filled with videos of Ward throughout his time on Rocky Top, showing the best of his professional work and the best of his personal life.

Hosted by the Vol Network's Bob Kesling, friends took turns stepping onto the stage, sharing memories and thanking Ward for all that he gave to them.

"The last few days have been very emotional for all of us," said Vol Network general manager Steve Early, "but the Vol Nation and all of the tributes that have come forward have been amazing, very comforting."

"We have been totally inspired by our Tennessee family," Early would go on to add.

There wasn't a cloud of sadness hanging over the ceremony, however. There were more smiles than tears. It was hard to think about Ward without being reminded of a great time.

"No game was complete without John Ward," said Early.

"John Ward brought life and feeling to our living rooms as he colorfully told the story of each play," said former Tennessee head coach and current director of athletics Phillip Fulmer.

During his time on the sideline, Fulmer said Ward could be a tough critic.

"Nice win yesterday, but that was a terrible call in the fourth quarter," Ward would tell Fulmer.

Ward grew tight bonds with those at the Vol Network. One story that stands out from Early; Ward would send letters in a beige envelope.

"If you were fortunate enough to get a letter from John Ward, you cherished it," said Early. The content of the letters was always different, sometimes praise, sometimes jokes. Every letter to Early is carefully accounted for, but there's still one he hasn't read.

"We lost him last Wednesday, the next day Thursday, I go home, go to the mailbox," Early then reached into his jacket pocket, pulling out, of all things, " (a) beige envelope. Haven't opened it, may never."

The stories continued with each new face to step on stage. Former UT head coach and director of athletics, Doug Dickey spoke to the importance of John Ward in establishing UT and helping him early in his career.

"He was a great connection between the players and the fans," said Dickey.

He loved basketball more than football. Former UT players Bill Justus and Bert Bertelkamp swapped stories, sharing shouts of Ward's famous line, "Bottom!"

The voice of the Tennessee Titans, Mike Keith, said the key to Ward's success was his genuine passion for the University and all those involved.

"John Ward loved the state of Tennessee with all his heart," said Keith, "he loved the University with all his heart, he loved these teams, he loved the players, he loved the coaches with all his heart, but if it's possible, he loved the fans even more."

Legendary Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning couldn't be there in person for the celebration, but sent a video message, thanking Ward for being such a great ambassador for the University.

"John Ward also broadcasted my dad's college football games when Ole Miss played Tennessee during my dad's college career," Manning said.

Ward was a mentor to Fox Sports broadcaster Charles Davis. As his speech came to an end, you could hear his voice start to break.

"I love you Mr. John Ward," said Davis. "Take your rest and thank you."

And finally, Vol Network's Ben Bates was considered like a grandson to Ward. His was the final speech of the night. He told stories of the final year of Ward's life. A passionate following of Tennessee basketball, health struggles and a final trip to Neyland Stadium in November against Vanderbilt.

Ward's time as the Voice of the Vols can perhaps be summarized in one sentence from the man himself.

"It means so much to me, because it means so much to you."

© 2018 WBIR