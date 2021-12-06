A look back at Tennessee's appearances in the Music City Bowl

The Vols lost in a chaotic end against North Carolina in 2010. The 2016 appearance was much happier times for Vols fans as QB Joshua Dobbs was dominant.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will make its third Music City bowl appearance on Dec. 30 when it takes on Purdue to wrap up the 2021 season.

The Vols are 1-1 all-time in the bowl. They lost in a chaotic end against North Carolina in 2010. The 2016 appearance against Nebraska was much happier times for Vol nation as QB Joshua Dobbs was dominant.

TENNESSEE VS. NORTH CAROLINA IN 2010 MUSIC CITY BOWL

The Vols and Tar Heels went right down to the wire with absolute mayhem at the end of the game.

Tennessee led 20-17 with 31 seconds to go when it punted the ball to North Carolina. The Tar Heels drive started from their own 20 yard line, but with some big plays aided with penalties from Tennessee, they moved down the field quickly.

The drama really began after North Carolina ran the ball with under 20 seconds to go and no timeouts.

They tried to rush to the line t spike the ball, but the field goal unit ran onto the field too. The kicker and holder went to their position, the rest of the field goal unit ran back to the sideline and the offense was trying to spike the ball.

North Carolina snapped the ball and spiked it, but the referees ruled that time had run out and the game was over. Tennessee celebrated and both teams were shaking hands. Then the referees decided they'd review if there was time on the clock.

The deemed there was still a second left. Even though North Carolina had too many players on the field, there was no ten runoff penalty back then. North Carolina was assessed a five yard penalty and then got a chance to kick the game-tying field goal with a stopped clock and one second left.

The field goal was good and tied the game at 20-20 as time expired.

The game would eventually go to double overtime. Vols quarterback Tyler Bray threw an interception in the first part of the second overtime. The Tar Heels then kicked a field goal to win the game.

The Vols lost in a chaotic, heartbreaking end, 30-27.

TENNESSEE VS. NEBRASKA IN 2016 MUSIC CITY BOWL

This appearance for the Vols was far less dramatic.

Tennessee opened up the scoring against the Cornhuskers with a 28 yard rushing touchdown for John Kelly.

The Vols got up by as many as 17, leading 24-7 with 5:52 left in the third quarter.

Nebraska found a way back in the game though and with 10:02 left in the fourth quarter, Tennessee only led 31-24.

Vols quarterback Joshua Dobbs had all the answers that day and came up with another one to seal the game. With 8:45 left in the game, Dobbs hit wide receiver Josh Malone for a 9 yard touchdown that gave them a 38-24 lead. That would be the final score.

Dobbs was named Music City Bowl Most Valuable Player. He had over 400 total yards and four touchdowns in the win. Malone had 120 receiving yards.

