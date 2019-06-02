KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior Admiral Schofield has been named a finalist for the Julius Erving Award. The honor goes to the nation's top small forward. Schofield is one of 10 players on the list.

Schofield is averaging 16.6 points per game, which is sixth in the SEC. He's also averaging 6.3 rebounds.

Schofield is one of two SEC players on the list (Kentucky's Keldon Johnson).

The honors have been pouring in recently for this team. Both Schofield and running mate Grant Williams were named as finalists for the John R. Wooden Award earlier this week, which goes to the nation's top player.

On top of that, point guard Jordan Bone was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday, which goes to the nation's top point guard.

Here's the full list of players named finalists for the 2019 Julius Erving Award:

-Dylan Windler, Belmont

-Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga

-Marial Shayok, Iowa St.

-Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

-Charles Matthews, Michigan

-Caleb Martin, Nevada

-Tres Tinkle, Oregon St.

-KZ Okpala, Stanford

-Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

-De'Andre Hunter, Virginia