KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — University of Tennessee women's basketball point guard Evina Westbrook has decided to leave the program, Head Coach Kellie Harper confirmed Tuesday.

The decision comes after it was confirmed on April 5 that she entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The portal, which started last fall, allowed other coaches to contact her about transferring to their school.

It is not yet clear where she will transfer to.

"Evina and I met to discuss her future, and she shared with me that she has decided to transfer. We wish her well," Harper said in a statement.

Westbrook led Tennessee in assists and three-point field goal percentage (among players with at least 20 attempts) during the 2018-19 season and was tied with fellow sophomore Rennia Davis for the team lead in scoring, averaging 14.9 points per game. She scored a career-high 29 points against Stanford.

Westbrook was ranked the no. 2 overall prospect in the country coming out of South Salem High School in Oregon and earned Freshman All-SEC honors after the 2017-18 season at Tennessee.

She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Westbrook's decision came just weeks after Tennessee announced it had parted ways with Lady Vols head coach Holly Warlick.

