KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you like offense, it wasn't your night in Thompson-Boling Arena. Texas A&M and Tennessee both entered the night having had their share of offensive struggles at times this season. In a game that saw the Vols lead for just over 28 minutes, the scrappy Aggies found a way to pull out a road win in Knoxville on Tuesday.

Both teams had their fair share of struggles in the first half. Jalen Johnson was the only Vol to score off of the bench, and he had just three points as the two teams headed into the half. Unfortunately for Johnson and the Vols, they wouldn't score another bench point for the rest of the game. From the outside, Tennessee took 11 three point shots and only hit three. A half in which the Vols lead for 16 minutes ended with the Aggies holding a 25-24 lead.

Tennessee's defense held the Aggies to just 31% from the field through the first 20 minutes of play. While Tennessee struggled from beyond the arc, Texas A&M struggled even more, shooting just 23% in the first half from deep. Tennessee also blocked six shots during that same period.

It was a good start for the Vols as second half play opened up. Tennessee started the final half of play on an 8-0 run, but that would not in any way foreshadow what was to come offensively for the boys in orange.

Neither team shot well from three point range, but the Vols took 22 shots from beyond the arc, but only made six. Not only didn't the Vols shoot very well, they didn't get many second chance opportunities either. Texas A&M dominated the offensive glass, out-rebounding the Vols 23-4. The Aggies converted on several of their extra chances, outscoring Tennessee in second chance points 16-3.

John Fulkerson topped the charts for the Vols in scoring, as he finished with 15 points shooting nearly 78 percent from the field. This performance extends an impressive stretch of play for Fulkerson, as he has been one of Tennessee's best players since conference play began.

Tennessee will be back in action on Saturday as the Vols face off against Mississippi State.