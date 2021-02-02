VFL Al Wilson to be honored at South Carolina game for his College Football HOF induction

The game will take place on Oct. 9 inside Neyland Stadium. Wilson was a First Team All-American in 1998 as well as First Team All-SEC.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will honor legendary Vols linebacker Al Wilson on Oct. 9 at the home game against South Carolina for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

He was inducted into the 2021 class.

The Vols have added plaques around Neyland this season to honor Wilson's accomplishment too. Former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning said in August that he would return to Knoxville for the game that Al Wilson is honored in as well.

Wilson was a First Team All-American in 1998 as well as First Team All-SEC. He was also First Team All-SEC in 1997.

He played in 42 career games with the Vols. The linebacker totaled 272 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

Wilson was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

He went on to be a first-team NFL All-Pro selection in 2005 and was a second-team selection in 2006. The former Vol was a five-time Pro Bowl selection as well.