Al Wilson will lead Vol Walk before Tennessee's game against South Carolina

Wilson will also be honored at the game for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football legend Al Wilson will lead the Vol Walk before the team takes on South Carolina on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.

The Vol Walk starts at 9:45 a.m. The former linebacker will also be honored during the game for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this year. He was inducted into the 2021 class.

The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m.

Wilson was a First Team All-American in 1998 as well as First Team All-SEC. He was also First Team All-SEC in 1997.

He played in 42 career games with the Vols. The linebacker totaled 272 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Wilson was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft.

He went on to be a first-team NFL All-Pro selection in 2005 and was a second-team selection in 2006. The former Vol was a five-time Pro Bowl selection as well.