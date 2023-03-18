Alcoa boys' basketball wins first state title since 1967

Alcoa beat Frederick Douglass 59-58 in a thriller on Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Alcoa boys' basketball won its first state championship since 1967 on Saturday night by defeating Frederick Douglass High School in Murfreesboro for the 2A state title.

The Tornados trailed 58-57 in the closing seconds of the game. Jahvin Carter scored a layup with three seconds to go to give Alcoa a 59-58 lead. That would be the deciding bucket.

Carter led the team with 24 points. Jordan Harris added 14 points in the win.