Alcoa boys' basketball wins first state title since 1967

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Alcoa boys' basketball won its first state championship since 1967 on Saturday night by defeating Frederick Douglass High School in Murfreesboro for the 2A state title.
The Tornados trailed 58-57 in the closing seconds of the game. Jahvin Carter scored a layup with three seconds to go to give Alcoa a 59-58 lead. That would be the deciding bucket.
Carter led the team with 24 points. Jordan Harris added 14 points in the win.
This is the third state title in program history. The other two came in 1959 and then in 1967.