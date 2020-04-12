Alcoa Football wins sixth consecutive state championship

The Alcoa Tornadoes clinched their 19th state championship and sixth consecutive.

In an unprecedented high school football season, one thing remains consistent... Alcoa football wins state championships.

The Tornadoes clinched their sixth consecutive state title Friday in Cookeville defeating Milan 35-0. It is the program's and TSSAA-best 19th state title and head coach Gary Rankin's 16th state championship. Rankin is Tennessee's all-time winningest coach in football history.

Alcoa senior wide receiver Ahmaudd Sankey scored on the Tornadoes opening drive from the 3 yards out with 6:41 left to play in the first quarter. The extra point was no good. The Tornadoes opened the game with a 10 play, 78 yard touchdown drive.

The very next drive for Alcoa, Ahmuadd Sankey runs it in from one yard out to extend the Tornadoes lead to 13-0 with 2:27 left in the 1st quarter.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER@alcoafootball - 13



Milan - 0



Ahmaudd Sankey has two short touchdowns, all Tornadoes so far pic.twitter.com/eVbVdGXJ0P — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) December 4, 2020

Junior quarterback Caden Buckles had to sit out one calendar year after transferring from Catholic to Alcoa. Buckles became eligible to play against Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Class 3A quarterfinals and has been a spark to the Tornadoes offense.

Buckles was named the game MVP.

The Tornadoes opened the second quarter with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Buckles to tight end Taharin Sudderth. Alcoa lead at halftime 20 to 0.

Alcoa's powerful defense has been the heartbeat of their team this season, and it was no different against Milan. At halftime, the Bulldogs had just 39 yards of total offense and only one first down.

Heading into the championship game, the Tornadoes defense did not allow more than 100 yards of offense to any Class 3A opponent this season.

Alcoa at halftime had 270 yards of offense with 14 first downs.

A pretty pretty pretty good start for @alcoafootball, the Tornadoes lead 20-0 at halftime. Here's a look at the three first half scores #WBIR pic.twitter.com/Hujg8v904W — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) December 4, 2020

With less than a minute left in the third quarter, Buckles connects with Braden Anderson on a 19-yard touchdown pass to extend Alcoa's lead to 27 to nothing.

The next, and final score of the game came from Cam Burden on a 31-yard touchdown run. Alcoa went for the two-point conversion to extend their lead to 35-0 with 2:52 left in the game.