Alcoa High School football team documentary streams on HBO Max and Curiosity Streams

ALCOA, Tenn. — Looking for something football-related during the seasonal drought? Consider checking out 4th and Forever: Alcoa streaming on Curiosity Streams and HBO Max.
Composed of 8 episodes, this documentary follows the Alcoa High School football program during the course of a season and features interviews with both the players and coaches.
According to HBO Max's description page, 4th and Forever: Alcoa is described as "In the shadows of the Smoky Mountains lives a football dynasty. Alcoa High School is southern Appalachia's true football powerhouse."
If you are interested in checking out 4th and Forever: Alcoa, it is available for streaming on Curiosity Streams and HBO Max.