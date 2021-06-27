Alcoa High School football team documentary streams on HBO Max and Curiosity Streams

The documentary series focuses on a local football program in Alcoa and its impact on the community.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Looking for something football-related during the seasonal drought? Consider checking out 4th and Forever: Alcoa streaming on Curiosity Streams and HBO Max.

Composed of 8 episodes, this documentary follows the Alcoa High School football program during the course of a season and features interviews with both the players and coaches.

According to HBO Max's description page, 4th and Forever: Alcoa is described as "In the shadows of the Smoky Mountains lives a football dynasty. Alcoa High School is southern Appalachia's true football powerhouse."