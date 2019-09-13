MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville Rebels handed a 17-3 loss to the Alcoa Tornados during their 91st face off Thursday night and new documents are showing the drama that unfolded off the field just the day before.

A truck belonging to the Alcoa High School football team's coach's son was vandalized two days before the game, according to a Blount County Sheriff's Office report.

Early in the morning on Sept. 11, the report indicates Coach Rankin told officials that an unspecified number of teenagers from Maryville High School had come to his home and placed pictures on his son's truck with clear tape.

Coach Rankin also said when they tried to remove the photos and tape from the truck, paint also came off.

The coach also told officials he made contact with an unidentified student from Maryville High School, who admitted to placing the picture along with the tape on the truck.

Criminal charges are pending, and it's unclear how many Maryville juveniles were involved.

