Alcoa offensive lineman, Lance Williams, commits to Virginia Tech live on WBIR

Alcoa 3-star offensive lineman, Lance Williams commits to Virginia Tech live on WBIR at Alcoa High School.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa High School's Lance Williams verbally committed to Virginia Tech on Monday afternoon. Williams is a three-star offensive lineman.

Williams first made his announcement live on WBIR talking with WBIR Sports Director, Karthik Venkataraman.

"It felt like home." Williams said. "I just knew it was the place for me. I want to thank God, my family, my coaches and my friends."

The 6'4", 300-pound lineman is a region lineman of the year and two-time All-State honoree.

Williams is in the class of 2023, and will be a rising senior at Alcoa.

"The culture of Virginia Tech, it's unexplainable." Williams said.