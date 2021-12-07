Alcoa QB Caden Buckles selected as 3A Mr. Football

Buckles won the 3A BlueCross Bowl MVP after wining the state title this year with the Tornadoes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alcoa quarterback Caden Buckles was selected as 3A Mr. Football on Tuesday in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

Buckles finished with 1,243 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season. He also had seven rushing touchdowns.

Buckles won the 3A BlueCross Bowl MVP after winning the state title this year with the Tornadoes.

Including the postseason, he led Alcoa to a 13-1 record with 1,883 passing yards, 352 rushing yards, and 31 total touchdowns.