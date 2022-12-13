Alcoa QB Zach Lunsford commits to Carson-Newman

Lunsford led the Tornadoes to an eighth-straight state championship in November.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa High School senior quarterback Lunsford has committed to play football for Carson-Newman University, Lunsford announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Lunsford led Alcoa to its eighth-straight state championship in November and was named player of the game with a three-touchdown performance against East Nashville. The captain completed his senior season going 124 for 169, passing for 1,928 yards and 25 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

According to Lunsford's Twitter account, he had also received offers from Maryville College, UVA-Wise, Bethel University and Cumberland University.